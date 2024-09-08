Man discovered in Muskegon Heights vehicle shot in head

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Police are investigating a man found with a gunshot wound late Saturday night.

At 11:25 p.m. Saturday, the Muskegon Heights Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the area of of Hackley Avenue and Maffett Street. Upon arriving at the scene, officers were directed to the intersection of Delano Avenue and Riordan Street where a 45-year-old man from the Muskegon area was discovered in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was treated at the scene by police, the Muskegon Heights Fire Department and Trinity Health EMS before being transported to the Trinity Health Muskegon Campus with life-threatening injuries.

Officers from the Muskegon Police Department and the Norton Shores Police Department assisted Muskegon Heights Police at the scene. They were able to help locate the original shooting scene in the 2400 block of Baker Street.

Muskegon Heights detectives and Michigan State Police detectives are investigating.

Anybody with any information is being asked to contact the Muskegon Heights Police Department by calling (231) 733-8900 or Silent Observer at (231) 722-7463.