Muskegon Heights launches new app that puts services in the palm of your hand

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Whether you are paying a bill or reporting a problem, coming to City Hall sometimes can be annoying. Now thanks to a new app in Muskegon Heights, you don’t have to because the app puts City Hall in the palm of your hand.

“When you open up the app, you get City Hall,” said Muskegon Heights Police Chief Maurice Sain.

He likes the city’s new app because users can access everything City Hall has to offer.

Included in the app are all of the city’s departments and services, including Police and Fire.

Not only will users be able to submit forms and other information, they also can pay their municipal bills.

“You can go right on the app and pay your water bill or taxes or whatever you have to take care of and not leave the comfort of your home,” said Chief Sain.

Residents who were waiting in line to pay bills thought the app was a good idea.

“You won't have to walk out in the cold weather. You can just do it right in the comfort of your home,” said Michael Smith.

One resident even downloaded the app on the spot.

“It's a useful tool for me. I don't have to Google everything. I just go to the app and download what I need,” said Marlon Wilson.

Chief Sain found an app developer at a police convention who built the app for the city for $7,000.

“We discussed trying to develop an app that incorporated all of the structures of the city,“ said Chief Sain.

The app can even send residents weather alerts and other important notifications.

“Just the other day, the police department used the app and said that we had a situation going on Reynolds Street to stay away from the area, and we would notify you when it's safe to come back into that area. So, the app has been very useful for us being able to communicate and be transparent to the citizens of Muskegon Heights,” said Chief Sain.

Now that residents can access city hall from their phones, Chief Sain hopes people still occasionally visit City Hall.

“We still want resident residents to come, because we like to see the smiling faces,” said Chief Sain.

The app is free and is available in both Google Play and the Apple App Store.

