MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Muskegon Heights’ interim city manager turned in his 30-day notice this week.

Melvin Burns held the role since Maurice Sain stepped down.

Mayor Bonnie McGlothin says Burns informed her of his decision Monday in a letter presented at the city council’s most recent meeting.

City officials are still going over their next steps.

The city’s finance director has been known to assume the role in the past.

