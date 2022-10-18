Muskegon Heights holds meeting over New Paradigm For Education running the district

MUSKEGON, Mich. — At least 40 people attended a meeting at Muskegon Heights on Monday, over concerns with a new company running the school district. The attendees included staff, parents, and even some students.

In August, the charter system New Paradigm For Education was hired to run the district, because Muskegon’s elected board could not legally run it. This was due to the district accruing $33 million in debt.

At Monday’s meeting, there appeared to be miscommunication between the board and New Paradigm over financial statements. There was also a new financing system that the board had not been made aware of.

The board of Muskegon Heights says that New Paradigm has only hired one new staff member. The staff member has yet to be in the classroom, despite the school year starting about 60 days ago.

A few of the principals at the meeting expressed concern over a critical shortage of teachers. They also expressed concern over teachers not knowing how much more they can take, with some walking out.

“I think that some of the changes that have had to happen with teachers through the teacher shortage has taken a toll,” said Shelly Kurth, principal of Dr. Martin Luther King Academy.

“My job has been so stressful, I don’t have any help,” said staff member and student advocate Cicely Smith.

Some of the other issues brought up during the meeting include a lack of supplies, books, and contracts.

According to New Paradigm founder Ralph Bland, the company is trying to correct decisions made by the previous administration.

The board of Muskegon Heights says that it is still working on a corrective action plan. On Monday, the board sent out a letter which requested an extension.

