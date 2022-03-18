Muskegon Heights firefighter hurt while responding to kitchen fire

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A Muskegon Heights firefighter was hurt while responding to a kitchen fire Thursday night.

The Muskegon Heights Fire Department says the fire itself was somewhat small but it prompted an occupant to leap out of a second-story window and nearly led to the death of a cat.

We’re told the fire was started by a stove that was left on or cooking that had been left unattended.

The fire department adds rescue attempts were delayed due to not being notified that an occupant was still inside the structure at the time of the fire. Thankfully, that person is expected to be okay.

Fire officials stress the importance of keeping an eye on food while it is cooking and to have an escape plan in the event of a fire.

The Muskegon Heights Fire Department extends its thanks to Norton Shores Fire Department for their assistance.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube