MUSKEGON, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer recently announced $1.49 million in grants for 63 small businesses across Michigan, with a Muskegon Heights clothing store receiving the maximum award of $25,000.

WATCH: Muskegon Heights clothing store among 63 Michigan businesses awarded state grants

Muskegon Heights clothing store among 63 Michigan businesses awarded state grants

Urban Apparel, a men's clothing store in the heart of Muskegon Heights, is one of the recipients of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation's Match on Main program grants.

FOX17

"I opened it on my 40th birthday, and now I'm 62 years old," said Thomas Smith, owner of Urban Apparel.

Born and raised in Muskegon, Smith opened his men's clothing store 22 years ago.

With the $25,000 grant, Smith plans to expand his business by moving to a larger location just two doors down from his current store.

"With this money, I am intentionally going to create at least one full time job, and maybe one part time job, and that's the intention of the grant," Smith said.

FOX17

According to the Michigan Strategic Fund, the Match on Main grants will create 166 new full-time and 278 part-time jobs across the state, while activating over 107,000 square feet of vacant and underutilized space.

"I am planning on expanding, being able to offer more inventory, newly remodeled location," Smith said.

In a statement released last week, Governor Whitmer emphasized the importance of these investments, saying, in part: "By investing in our communities and developing attractive places across the state, we will continue to make Michigan a place where businesses and families choose to locate, grow and succeed."

The Match on Main program provides up to $25,000 in funding for businesses to launch or grow in core downtown areas and commercial districts. This year's application window yielded 133 applicants from 59 organizations – the highest participation rate in the program's five-year history.

"My intention is for Urban Apparel to be around for many, many more years," Smith said. "And with this grant, I'm able to sustain for a while."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube