MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Firefighters from Muskegon Heights say a vacant house at the corner of Hackley and Hoyt is still under investigation Friday morning.

Crews found light smoke when they got there around 3:45 a.m., and contained flames to the back of the house.

We're told no one was hurt and it took about 30 minutes to put out.

The investigation into the cause is ongoing, though several holes in the floor make the effort treacherous.