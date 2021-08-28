Muskegon Heights Academy hires new principal

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Erica Patton has been named Muskegon Heights Academy’s newest principal, according to the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System.

Ms. Patton has degrees from Alabama State University and Auburn University Montgomery, the school system tells us, adding she began teaching social studies at Montgomery Public Schools and has taught in northern Virginia over the last six years.

We’re told she looks forward to welcoming students on the academy’s first day on Monday, Aug. 30.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube