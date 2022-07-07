Muskegon GOP endorses John Gibbs, pulls support for Rep. Peter Meijer

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon County Republicans has announced it is not supporting Rep. Peter Meijer in his campaign for the 3rd congressional district.

Instead, the group says it is putting its support behind John Gibbs.

In a released resolution, the executive committee says it's pulling support for Meijer for voting in support the Safer Communities Act, saying they believe it violates the 2nd Amendment.

They also cited Meijer's decision to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump.

The resolution was unanimously approved July 6, 2022.

Gibbs has received previous support from former President Trump.