Muskegon firefighters respond to 2 house fires overnight

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon firefighters responded overnight to a blaze at a single-family home on W. Laketon.

The first arriving unit found the fire going throughout the home with multiple exposures and wires down in the front yard.

Crews aggressively attacked the fire and secured their own water source while other units were still on the way, helping save both neighboring homes.

No injuries were reported.

This was the second working house fire last night for Muskegon firefighters.

The same six firefighters previously responded to a house fire on Morgan near Broadmoor.

At that fire, the unit quickly identified an attic fire, though no flames were showing upon arrival.