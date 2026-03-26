Muskegon Firefighters rescue 2 from church fire

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Fire Department says two people are in the hospital after a fire at Living Word Church. Officials say first responders were dispatched around 6:50 A.M. to the property on Terrace Street and Irwin Avenue.



When firefighters got to the scene, they found two people inside and rescued them. Fire teams were able to successfully put the fire out. The two people, a 24-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The Muskegon Fire Department and Muskegon Police Department fire investigators are looking into how the fire happened. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Muskegon Police at (231) 724-6750 or leave an anonymous tip with Silent Observer at (231) 722-7463.

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