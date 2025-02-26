Muskegon firefighter named MI American Legion's Firefighter of the Year

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Michigan American Legion has selected a Muskegon firefighter to receive its Firefighter of the Year award!

Lt. Samantha Pastoor was selected as this year’s recipient, according to the Muskegon Fire Department (MFD).

Officials say she was chosen for her “outstanding dedication, bravery and service to the community.”

“Lt. Pastoor represents the best of what it means to be a firefighter,” says MFD Deputy Director Jay Paulson. “Her unwavering commitment to serving and protecting our community is truly inspiring. We are honored to recognize her contributions with this well-deserved award.”

Pastoor has spent six years with the department and is credited with saving many lives during structure fires last year.

Lieutenant Pastoor will formally receive the award during the American Legion’s State Conference in Sault Ste. Marie on July 11.

