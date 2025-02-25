Muskegon domestic situation prompts 3 schools to enter 'secure mode'

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Three schools went into secure mode while Muskegon police responded to a domestic situation Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at around 8:20 a.m. in the 900 block of Evanston Avenue, according to the Muskegon Police Department (MPD).

We’re told Oakview Elementary, Muskegon Christian School and Three Oakes Public School Academy were placed in secure mode while the incident played out. The precautionary measure has since been lifted.

Not much information about the domestic situation was made public but MPD says the suspect was arrested before 10:50 a.m. One victim was hurt but is receiving treatment.

Police say the public is not in any danger from the incident.

