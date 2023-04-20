Muskegon deputies enter plea in death of prisoner

LANSING, Mich. — Four Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office deputies entered pleas Thursday and were sentenced for their role in the death of an inmate.

Paul Bulthouse died in April 2019 at the Muskegon County Jail— he had been taken to jail in March for a probation violation.

Deputies Jeffrey Patterson, Crystal Greve, Jamal Lane and David Vanderlaan each pleaded no contest to willful neglect of duty.

A no-contest plea essentially means that you do not admit guilt; however, you do accept the punishment.

In this case, all four deputies were sentenced immediately to 100 hours of community service and a $1,000 fine.

“I remain committed to protecting all residents of the state of Michigan, including those in the custody of law enforcement. Every person deserves to be treated with care and dignity and to have the sanctity of their life valued,” Nessel said. “We are committed to ensuring that our laws and law enforcement officials reflect the highest standards.”

According to the AG’s office, Bulthouse’s health started to deteriorate quickly after being booked into jail on March 22, 2019.

He was on suicide watch and being monitored for drug and alcohol withdrawal symptoms and mental health issues.

Surveillance video from April 3 and April 4, 2019 shows Bulthouse suffering from approximately 18 seizures while locked in a solitary cell, the AG’s office said.

Additionally, surveillance video shows “the lack of response from the four sheriff’s deputies.”

Nessel says all four deputies did quick, in-person checks on Bulthouse and observed his cell through the closed-circuit monitor.

However, Nessel says none of them tried to get Bulthouse medical care.

Shift change happened at 6 a.m. on April 4, 2019, which is when Bulthouse was found naked on the floor in a pool of his own urine.

The AG’s office says the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office has made several changes in response to Bulthouse’s death and the charges against the deputies.

Now, there are new policies to provide better care and custody of people being held in jail, including a new medical service provider for inmates.

Additionally, the sheriff’s office requires all deputies to wear body cameras and microphones, which includes the deputies inside the jail.

The Department of the Attorney General says it plans to work with the legislature on the following:



Require jail correction staff to meet accreditation standards

Strengthen consequences, including termination, when jail correction staff do not meet or violate those standards

Create a list of convictions that would prohibit someone from serving as jail correction staff



“This is a tragic case that only highlights the need for legislative efforts when it comes to the care and custody of those individuals who are detained or incarcerated. This was a horrible loss of life that may have been avoided but for the inexcusable neglect of four deputies who serve roles of public service. We have a responsibility to increase the standards of service and care in this state’s corrections facilities and we intend to pursue that.”

Meanwhile, the AG’s office says Bulthouse’s family has expressed concern about the four deputies keeping their positions with the sheriff’s office.

