Muskegon County voters approve school bond proposals and millage renewal

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — All three school funding measures on the Muskegon County ballot passed Tuesday, with support ranging from 56% to nearly 65% of the vote.

Unofficial results from Muskegon County show all 22 precincts reporting.

Public Schools of the City of Muskegon bond proposal

Voters in the Public Schools of the City of Muskegon approved a bond proposal with 56.47% in favor.

The measure received 1,990 yes votes and 1,534 no votes out of 3,524 cast votes.



Voting Method Yes No Election Day 57.91% 42.09% Absentee 55.93% 44.07% Early Voting 69.86% 30.14% Total 56.47% 43.53%

Ravenna Public Schools bond proposal

Ravenna Public Schools voters approved a bond proposal with 59.36% in favor.

The measure received 916 yes votes and 627 no votes out of 1,543 cast votes.



Voting Method Yes No Election Day 57.31% 42.69% Absentee 64.72% 35.28% Total 59.36% 40.64%

Orchard View Schools operating millage renewal proposal

Orchard View Schools voters approved an operating millage renewal with 64.60% in favor.

The measure received 971 yes votes and 532 no votes out of 1,503 cast votes.



Voting Method Yes No Election Day 69.90% 30.10% Absentee 62.80% 37.20% Total 64.60% 35.40%

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