Muskegon County Veteran Affairs seeks to help veterans receive benefits

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The Muskegon County Veteran Affairs is looking to help veterans receive benefits they may be eligible for but have not claimed.

Some of those benefits include healthcare, insurance, pensions, home loans and more.

“There are too many veterans and widows of veterans who are unaware that they may be eligible for benefits,” says Manager Mike Baauw. “It is our duty to the veterans and the widows of veterans explore eligibility, and then, if eligible, apply for the benefits.”

Veterans and family members who have not collected benefits are encouraged to reach out to the Muskegon County Department of Veteran Affairs at 231-724-7143.

