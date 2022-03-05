Watch
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreMuskegon

Actions

Muskegon County Veteran Affairs seeks to help veterans receive benefits

Muskegon County Department of Veteran Affairs.png
Muskegon County Department of Veteran Affairs
Muskegon County Department of Veteran Affairs.png
Posted at 9:09 PM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 21:09:59-05

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The Muskegon County Veteran Affairs is looking to help veterans receive benefits they may be eligible for but have not claimed.

Some of those benefits include healthcare, insurance, pensions, home loans and more.

“There are too many veterans and widows of veterans who are unaware that they may be eligible for benefits,” says Manager Mike Baauw. “It is our duty to the veterans and the widows of veterans explore eligibility, and then, if eligible, apply for the benefits.”

Veterans and family members who have not collected benefits are encouraged to reach out to the Muskegon County Department of Veteran Affairs at 231-724-7143.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Governor-Kidnapping-Plot-local-promo-480x360-Monday.jpg

Governor Kidnapping Plot Trial