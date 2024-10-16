Muskegon County sheriff's deputy passes away

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Deputy Andrew Hasper has passed away, the department announced in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon.

“Andrew dedicated 19 years of faithful service to the citizens of Muskegon County,” MCSO writes. “The void that his absence brings to the Office will be everlasting.”

The department asks community members to keep them and Deputy Hasper’s loved ones in their thoughts and prayers.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube