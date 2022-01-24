Watch
Muskegon County sees heavy snowfall, slower morning commute

Posted at 10:44 AM, Jan 24, 2022
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The snow came down heavy by the lakeshore on Monday morning, making commutes for drivers a little slower than normal.

Along 31, drivers were taking it slower due to the snow accumulation that was gathering all morning on the road.

The entrance and exit ramps saw the slowest traffic as people drove around the bends.

Snow for the Morning Commute

Road crews were prepared for this weather though with Muskegon County Road Commission workers getting out on the streets early to scrape and clear away as much snow and ice as they could.

In weather like that, the Muskegon County Road Commission's Maintenance Superintendent said you can't put down straight salt because of the low temperatures.

That's why the road crews were mainly focused on using the 50/50 sand and salt mixture instead.

"What we are going to run into now with this cloud cover, it is going to be a lot of 50/50. You aren’t going to see a whole lot of ice melt. Like I always say it is a science experiment and right now is the testimony to why we don’t put straight salt down when it is this cold," said Muskegon County Road Commission Maintenance Superintendent Andrew Nichols.

The Muskegon County Road Commissions' biggest advice for drivers on Monday was to take it slow. If you don't have to be out, stay home.

