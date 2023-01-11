Muskegon County needs volunteers to help get a headcount of the homeless

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Homelessness is a nationwide issue, affecting more than 500-thousand people on a given night. But before you can address it, you have to know how many people are affected in your area.

In Muskegon County, a group is on a mission to find that number.

Then, they'll know what resources they need.

“So the more that we have an accurate count, the more funds that actually come in to be able to help those individuals get into permanent housing,” explained Dominque Bunker, Community Engagement Director at United Way of the Lakesore.

To do jus that, Muskegon County’s Homeless Continuum of Care conducts an annual PIT (point in time) survey, identifying who’s homeless at this point in time.

Bunker says the survey will also help them understand what groups of people are affected the most and where they tend to go. Some common areas include abandoned buildings and secluded wooded areas.

Last year, the PIT survey revealed almost 500 people in the area were experiencing homelessness. Many of them were families, including 95 children.

They’re hoping that hitting the ground will help them assess the need and provide necessary resources through federal and state funding. This comes at a time when the need is critical.

“This is a detrimental time for our homeless community,” said Bunker.

Not everyone is able to escape these cold winter months. For some, it's just another day out in the elements trying to survive.

“People have died by being out and being exposed,” said Bunker. “It doesn't take very long to have frostbite and other health complications, so this is the time where we're really aware of being able to make sure that we're mobilizing and finding those groups.”

They’ll be conducting the survey on January 25th. But they need more volunteers in order to help the homeless community.

“We're going to those areas where people might be sleeping to be able to, one, make sure that people are safe, but then also being able to get those counts in,” said Bunker.

The PIT survey is taking place January 25th at Fresh Coast Alliance at 8pm. Bunker says it usually takes about an hour and a half. For more information, contact United Way Lakeshore at (231) 722-3134.

