Muskegon County looks to increase the number of veterans, spouses enrolled in benefits

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The United States Army changed Dan Rabidoux’s life.

He served with the 24th Infantry Division during Operation Desert Storm and, while proud of his service, the Muskegon veteran says it also traumatized him.

“I didn’t want anything to do with military, didn’t want to do anything with veterans,” said Rabidoux. “[I] just wanted to be left alone.”

He struggled for nearly two decades to do basic things, like hold a job, due to the PTSD. However, around 2010, Rabidoux says things started to get easier when he applied for disability benefits.

“I was able to pay my bills on time,” said Rabidoux. “I didn't have that stress of thinking ‘Where my next dollars coming from?’”

According to the Muskegon County Department of Veterans Affairs, 11,755 veterans live in the area but only an estimated 25% receive benefits.

That’s why this month the agency relaunched a campaign which aims to encourage veterans and their widowed spouses to submit a claim.

“The VA could deny you, but you're guaranteed a denial if you don't apply,” said Mike Baauw, the manager of the Muskegon County Department of Veterans Affairs. “Our goal is to get everyone in that we can to apply for the benefits.”

A state grant covers the campaign costs.

Baauw says a lack of information and stigma often cause veterans to not apply for the benefits.

“As long as you can tie that connection, that disability to service, then you deserve it, so there's that piece,” said Baauw. “People just don't know they can apply. They don't know they're eligible. They think that if I didn't serve in a combat environment that I'm not really eligible and that's not true, either.”

Baauw notes when the department previously ran the campaign in 2020, it brought in nearly 200 new veterans. Benefits can include anything from utility bill assistance to housing grants.

“We had a lady whose husband died ten years ago, never knew she could apply for benefits,” said Baauw. “Her husband was in Vietnam. He died of an Agent Orange related presumptive, and now she is receiving $1,600 a month, roughly.”

Baauw and Robidoux hope for similar numbers this time around so it leads to more life-altering moments for Muskegon County heroes.

“Get in here and see what they can do,” said Robidoux. “If it isn’t helping you, you're [still] going to help somebody else.”

To learn more about the benefits available, click here.