Muskegon County issues a local emergency declaration as river flooding impacts hundreds of residents

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon County is under a local emergency declaration because of flooding affecting low-lying areas near the Muskegon River.

Officials estimate the flooding is impacting 250 to 350 people. The declaration allows for the continued coordination of resources and support as officials work with state and local partners to manage the situation.

The Emergency Operations Center has been open since 10 a.m. Thursday. Renee Gavin, the emergency manager for Muskegon County, said emergency responders are working around the clock to protect lives and property. Crews are actively monitoring conditions and assessing the impacts.

"If you choose to stay in your home, emergency crews might not be able to reach you until conditions are safe," Gavin said.

Officials advise the public to avoid flooded roadways and warn against driving around barricades. Anyone in immediate danger should call 911. If trapped, individuals should move to the highest safe location possible and follow instructions from the dispatcher.



A list of current road closures can be found on the county Facebook page and the Muskegon County Road Commission page. Officials have a plan in place to open a shelter if needed and will share information through official channels if that becomes necessary.

Crews are still working to determine the full extent of the impact, and the affected areas may change as water levels rise or recede. Officials acknowledge the situation is stressful for the community and ask residents to rely on verified sources for the latest updates.

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