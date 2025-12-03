Muskegon County highlights domestic violence resources after double homicide

A recent double homicide case in Muskegon Heights has brought renewed attention to domestic violence resources available in Muskegon County, as the community grapples with the November deaths of two women who, according to court documents, had previous romantic relationships with the 42-year-old man charged, Deangelo Aubrey.

Aubrey is charged with open murder in the November 17 deaths of Sasha' Spears and Shelenthia Willis.

Muskegon County Assistant Prosecutor Katie Norton believes this case has raised community awareness about domestic violence.

"We want victims to feel heard, not only in the courtroom, but also in the community and in their life," Norton said.

One key resource in Muskegon County is Every Woman's Place, a local sexual assault and domestic violence shelter and advocacy center.

Norton works closely with Every Woman's Place, explaining that they offer short-term and long-term housing for victims, as well as counseling sessions and a 24-hour crisis line.

Norton's work at the Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office is funded through the Stop Violence Against Women Grant Program, a federal grant through the Department of Justice that is administered by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

"It's grant funding that's given to prosecutors' offices and law enforcement to kind of enhance the response to any sort of intimate partner violence. So that's domestic violence, stalking, sexual assault," Norton said.

Norton adds that her role is to hold offenders accountable, and her goal is to support victims.

She'll be heavily involved in the case against Aubrey, who is currently being held at the Muskegon County Jail without bond.

