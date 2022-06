MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are looking into a string of recent break-ins at Muskegon County churches.

The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says the break-ins have occurred on the county’s north and south sides.

Those with information relating to the break-ins are encouraged to reach out to authorities at 231-724-6259 or Silent Observer at 231-72-CRIME.

