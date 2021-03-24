Muskegon County Courts to return to Phase 2 of reopening plan

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Muskegon County Courts will revert to Phase 2 of the Michigan Supreme Court’s four-phase reopening plan, following an increase in COVID-19 cases, according to the Muskegon County Courts.

We’re told Muskegon County Courts reached Phase 3 on March 1, but the recent rise in positive COVID cases has led to the decision to reenter the second phase.

The court system says this means offices will no longer accept walk-ins and that many hearings will be held over Zoom, adding that some in-person hearings will occur with instructions provided to the involved parties.

They say the general public will not be permitted inside the Muskegon County Hall of Justice unless otherwise noted; those who are permitted must undergo a health screening and wear masks.

We’re told jurors will be summoned on a limited basis and that they will be asked to follow the instructions given to them on their summons.

