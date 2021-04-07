Watch
Muskegon County Courts return to Phase 1 tomorrow

Marta Lavandier/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2021, file photo, Florida seniors have their temperatures taken before receiving the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Health System in Miami. As health officials race to vaccinate people across the U.S., the need to give each person two doses a few weeks apart is adding a layer of complexity to the country’s biggest-ever vaccination campaign. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)
COVID-19
Posted at 8:33 PM, Apr 06, 2021
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon County Courts announced their intent to return to Phase 1 of the Michigan Supreme Court’s 4 phased plan tomorrow.

This means that in-person access to facilities will be limited, Court offices will not be open to serve the public on a ‘walk-in’ basis, jury trials will be suspended, and all court hearings must be conducted on Zoom.

This will not prevent people from entering the Hall of Justice (under limited conditions) or Court Offices from being staffed during normal business hours.

