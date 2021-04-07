Muskegon County Courts return to Phase 1 tomorrow

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon County Courts announced their intent to return to Phase 1 of the Michigan Supreme Court’s 4 phased plan tomorrow.

This means that in-person access to facilities will be limited, Court offices will not be open to serve the public on a ‘walk-in’ basis, jury trials will be suspended, and all court hearings must be conducted on Zoom.

This will not prevent people from entering the Hall of Justice (under limited conditions) or Court Offices from being staffed during normal business hours.