Muskegon County completes acquisition of Baker College

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon County announced it has finalized its purchase of Baker College on Friday.

The move will allow the county to shift most of its departments from South Campus to Baker College’s location on Marquette Avenue, the county explains.

We’re told both the county and the school will operate on campus. Relocation is expected to wrap up by summer of next year.

“We believe this transition will strengthen the way we serve our citizens in terms of efficiency, accessibility, and delivery of County services,” says Mark Eisenbarth, Muskegon County administrator. “Newly appointed Deputy Administrator Matt Farrar and the President of Baker College, Aaron Maike worked diligently to make this a win-win for everyone involved. Mr. Farrar will oversee the relocation process and the entire County team will continue to provide the best service possible.”

County officials say Baker College will move to a new location in downtown Muskegon in several years.

