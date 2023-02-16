Muskegon Community College recognized as 2023 Leader College

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Community College (MCC) announced Thursday that Achieving the Dream (ATD) recertified it as a Leader College.

MCC President Dr. John Selmon says the school’s faculty and staff have been engaged heavily in helping students overcome barriers to reach their goals.

“We have partnered with the community to help students with food insecurity, transportation and other needs.

“Most recently, 38 of our faculty members earned Certificates in Effective College Instruction from the Association of College and University Educators (ACUE) to improve student engagement, increase persistence and close equity gaps.

“It’s an honor to learn that these e3fforts and others have earned the college this distinction,” Dr. Selmon added.

Leader colleges play an important role in accelerating the adoption of effective practices within the ATD Network and across higher education. ATD recognizes them for the quality of their work in whole-college reform, resulting in increased completion rates for all students.

ATD is a national nonprofit dedicated to improving student success at community colleges.

MCC is part of the ATD Network, which is made up of more than 300 colleges that are committed to advancing equity and supporting student success at their institutions and throughout their communities.

MCC first received the honor in 2015 and is consistently recognized as one of the top community colleges in the state.

