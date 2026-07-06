MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon charity is distributing fans and portable AC units to neighbors in need as temperatures climb — and the demand is outpacing supply almost instantly.



WATCH: Muskegon charity hands out free AC and fans to help neighbors beat the heat

Muskegon charity hands out free AC and fans to help neighbors beat the heat

Providing Needs of Muskegon, run out of Shoreline Church of Christ, offers free essentials to community members, from groceries and clothing to personal hygiene products. But right now, keeping cool is the most urgent need.

Volunteer Casey Ives said donated fans and AC units are gone almost as soon as they arrive.

"We had 12 last week, fans and air conditioners, and they stood outside the door and they were gone within the first hour, maybe hour and a half," Ives said.

Ives adds the heat is visibly taking a toll on the neighbors who come through the door.

"They almost look disoriented because they have to come sit down and catch their breath because it's so hot," Ives said.

Providing Needs of Muskegon provides a wide range of items to anyone who needs them — no questions asked.

"It doesn't matter who you are, everybody needs help sometimes," Ives said. "And we're here just to give you that little bit of help."

Those items include personal hygiene products for men and women, fresh produce, eggs, milk, shoes, and clothing in a range of sizes.

Ives said the motivation behind volunteering is simple.

"I like seeing the relief on people's face when they just have that little bit of help," Ives said.

For those who want to help, Ives said every donation makes a real impact.

"That's what it's all about, putting kindness into the world, just making someone's life a little bit easier. And if they pay it forward, it's what it's all about."

Donations can be dropped off at Shoreline Church of Christ in Muskegon.

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