MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Catholic Central is working to make faith-based education more accessible and affordable for families in the community through a new fundraising initiative called the "Promise to Pope Leo XIV" campaign.

WATCH: Muskegon Catholic Central launches campaign to make faith-based education more accessible to families

Muskegon Catholic Central launches campaign to make faith-based education more accessible to families

The school is seeking 250 donors to contribute $6,000 annually, totaling $1.5 million, with funds going directly toward reducing tuition for all families.

"Our goal is that regardless of income level, we provide every student an individualized opportunity to attend our school," Principal Jerry McDowell said.

The campaign has already gained momentum. At the school's annual auction, MCC broke school records, raising $700,000, and 85 of the desired 250 donors have already committed to the mission.

“We’ve recognized that affordability is one of the concerns of those who knock on our doors, take tours. They love the school, they love the place, they want to be a part of it, but when it comes down to it, the monthly payment for tuition is just not something that fits their daily budget,” McDowell said.

Kathryn Norton, an assistant prosecutor in Muskegon and a mom to two elementary schoolers at MCC, said she wants all families to have access to this kind of education.

"In a community where finances are a barrier, we're going to take that barrier away, because it shouldn't be for Catholic education. Everyone should be able to access Catholic education," Norton said.

Norton also spoke to the broader financial challenges facing families in the area.

"Financial ability to just survive is sometimes a big issue that we face in the Muskegon Community, and that we're addressing those in a lot of other ways. But sometimes education gets forgotten, and this is a way that we can address that," Norton said.

McDowell, noting MCC welcomes students of all faith backgrounds.

"We can then deliver an education that develops them in spirit, mind and body, and provides an opportunity to give back and succeed in the world," McDowell said.

Anyone interested in becoming a donor or enrolling their children at Muskegon Catholic Central can contact Dr. Jerry McDowell at 231-291-0324 or click here.

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