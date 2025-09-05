Muskegon Area Recovery Coaches host All Recovery Kickoff this Saturday

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Area Recovery Coaches are hosting the All Recovery Kickoff event to celebrate recovery as one community.

The event runs from 1 to 5 p.m. at Samaritan Way and aims to bring together people from all walks of life to support those on their recovery journey.

Attendees can expect live testimonies from people sharing their personal journeys with addiction.

The family-friendly event features a fun zone for children, food vendors and live local entertainment throughout the afternoon.

A community resource table will also be available, providing information about local recovery services and support programs.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

