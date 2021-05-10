Watch
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreMuskegon

Actions

Muskegon announces 28th Annual Youth Fishing Derby

items.[0].image.alt
City of Muskegon
28th Annual Youth Fishing Derby registration form
derby.jpg
Posted at 4:56 PM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 16:57:37-04

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Department of Public Safety and Muskegon Township Police Department invited 8 to 12-year-old kids to attend the 28th Annual Youth Fishing Derby in an announcement today.

The derby will be held at Fisherman’s Landing (501 E Western Ave) on Thursday, June 10, 2021 from 4p-5:30p food and door prize drawings will be provided after the derby according to the City of Muskegon.

Though the event is limited to the first 200 youth who sign up, it is free and fishing poles will be provided to those without their own equipment. Youth participants will be able to keep the fishing pole they are provided.

More information and registration can be found at shorelinecity.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time