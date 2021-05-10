Muskegon announces 28th Annual Youth Fishing Derby

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Department of Public Safety and Muskegon Township Police Department invited 8 to 12-year-old kids to attend the 28th Annual Youth Fishing Derby in an announcement today.

The derby will be held at Fisherman’s Landing (501 E Western Ave) on Thursday, June 10, 2021 from 4p-5:30p food and door prize drawings will be provided after the derby according to the City of Muskegon.

Though the event is limited to the first 200 youth who sign up, it is free and fishing poles will be provided to those without their own equipment. Youth participants will be able to keep the fishing pole they are provided.

More information and registration can be found at shorelinecity.com.