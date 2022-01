MUSKEGON, Mich. — Multiple crashes on northbound US-31 are slowing down traffic and causing delays.

The Norton Shores Police Department reports multiple crashes on northbound US-31 north of Sherman Boulevard.

The department says traffic is congested due to a lane closure.

Drivers are asked to avoid northbound US-31 north of Sherman Boulevard.

Weather conditions are causing slick roadways and limited visibility.

Drivers are told to expect travel delays.