MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon Dollar General was engulfed in flames this evening according to Muskegon Professional Firefighters Facebook page.

It happened on Laketon Avenue around 7 p.m. and that trucks from multiple agencies responded to the fire.

Crews evacuated the building due to the rapid decline of the buildings integrity and the already-present deadly conditions.

The scene was officially cleared at 3 a.m. with no casualties or injuries reported.

