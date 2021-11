MUSKEGON, Mich. — Michigan State Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

20-year-old Hannah Ruiter was last seen in the Muskegon area on Wednesday, according to MSP.

Hannah is described as 5’4” tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Those with information in connection to Hannah’s whereabouts are asked to call state troopers at 616-866-4411.

