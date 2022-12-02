MSP: Suspect in custody following Muskegon drug bust

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A suspect is in custody following a drug bust in Muskegon Friday morning.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says its West Michigan Enforcement Team (WEMET) carried out a search warrant near Fleming Avenue and Kingsley Street.

There, detectives confiscated a handgun, an extended magazine, 30 grams of crystal meth, 145 grams of probable cocaine, and 230 grams of probable fentanyl, according to MSP.

We’re told the 32-year-old suspect was taken to Muskegon County Jail for allegedly possessing the aforementioned substances with intentions of delivering them, as well as several firearms charges.

MSP credits the Muskegon Police Department and the Grand Rapids DEA for their assistance in the case.

