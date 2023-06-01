Watch Now
MSP: Muskegon man killed in crash believed to have suffered medical issue

Michigan State Police
Posted at 12:01 PM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 12:01:26-04

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon man is dead after troopers say he likely suffered a medical issue before crashing into a tree.

Michigan State Police say the deadly crash happened on Maple Island Road in Muskegon County Thursday morning.

Troopers say a 64-year-old man was driving when he went off the road and hit a mailbox before crashing into a tree.

According to MSP, it’s believed the man suffered a medical issue prior to the crash.

He was declared dead at the scene.

The man’s name has not yet been released.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post at (616) 866-4411.

