MUSKEGON, Mich. — A motorcyclist died following a crash Tuesday afternoon in Muskegon.

It happened in the area of Lakeshore Drive and Robinson Street just after 12:30 p.m.

Investigators say a car and motorcycle collided. The motorcyclist, a 40-year-old Muskegon man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, a 33-year-old Muskegon man, was arrested. Muskegon Police say speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

