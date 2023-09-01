Motorcyclist dead following crash in Muskegon County

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A man was killed Thursday evening following a motorcycle crash in Muskegon.

According to Michigan State Police, a group of motorcyclists was traveling westbound on Evanston Avenue near Sullivan, one when of the cyclists went off the road and hit a trashcan. The impact of the crash threw both the driver and passenger from the bike.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 59-year-old man from Fruitport, was declared dead at the scene. The female passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.