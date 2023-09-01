Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreMuskegon

Actions

Motorcyclist dead following crash in Muskegon County

MSP 04292023
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
The Michigan State Police are investigating Friday night's serious crash in Calhoun County.
MSP 04292023
Posted at 11:14 PM, Aug 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-31 23:18:42-04

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A man was killed Thursday evening following a motorcycle crash in Muskegon.

According to Michigan State Police, a group of motorcyclists was traveling westbound on Evanston Avenue near Sullivan, one when of the cyclists went off the road and hit a trashcan. The impact of the crash threw both the driver and passenger from the bike.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 59-year-old man from Fruitport, was declared dead at the scene. The female passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book