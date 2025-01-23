Morning house fire in Montague leaves man dead

MONTAGUE, Mich. — A man died during an early morning house fire Thursday.

At 5:59 a.m. Thursday, the Montague Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire at 6824 Hancock St. Upon arriving at the scene firefighters discovered a single-family dwelling fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters conducted a search and found one man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire and the cause of the man's death both remain undetermined, according to Montague fire chief Ron Anderson.

Firefighters cleared the scene at 9:44 a.m.

"It was a long morning," said Anderson.

The Montague Fire Department was assisted at the scene by firefighters from Blue Lake, Dalton, Grant Township, Muskegon, Whitehall and White Lake, plus the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office, the Montague Police Department and the Norton Shores canteen.

The fire remains under investigation by the Montague Fire Department.

