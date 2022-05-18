Watch
More students will be eligible for the Muskegon Area Promise scholarship

Posted at 4:21 PM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 16:21:41-04

MUSKEGON, Mich. — More local students are now eligible for the Muskegon Area Promise scholarship. The Promise Zone Authority Board has announced that starting with the 2022 graduating class, the required GPA to be eligible for the scholarship will be lowered from 3.5 to 3.4.

The Muskegon Area Promise funds two years of college at either Baker College of Muskegon or Muskegon Community College. Since 2015, the Muskegon Area Promise has given more than 1,200 scholarships to Muskegon area graduates.

The new changes to the Muskegon Area Promise also includes adjusted Career Tech Center eligibility and an extended deadline window. 625 graduates from the class of 2022 are eligible for the scholarship. The new expanded criteria will make an additional 82 graduates eligible.

“We are excited that hundreds of additional graduates have a winning decision to make, with the expansion of the Promise,” said Muskegon Area ISD Superintendent Dr. John Severson. “This is all about the future of Muskegon. We want our scholars to graduate from a strong Muskegon County school and stay in Muskegon to help us continue to build a thriving community.”

