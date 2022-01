FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man has been taken into custody after police found him with three young Florida girls, Muskegon County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Tim Maat confirms with FOX 17.

Maat says the girls, the youngest being 14, were found at a motel in Fruitport Township and that officers believe the girls were with the man by choice.

We’re told the girls were brought into protective custody and will be taken back to Florida while prosecutors review the case.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube