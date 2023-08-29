Michigan EGLE awards $3 million in redevelopment funding to Muskegon projects

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Environmental, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has announced that has awarded a combined $3 million in redevelopment funding to three projects in the city of Muskegon.

One of the projects will be Adelaide Point, which is located at 1204 West Western Avenue. The site is on the south shoreline of Muskegon Lake. From the early 1900s until 2015, the site was home to a foundry. The site is currently contaminated with PFAS, petroleum and solvent compounds, and metals.

The $1 million grant from EGLE will be used to pay for the treatment of contaminated groundwater, as well as the demolition of a concrete foundation. The concrete will be recycled and used in a new road that will run through the area.

The redevelopment plans for the site include a four-story apartment building with 55 units, a three-story building with retail, office, and restaurant space, and a 172-slip marina.

Another one of the projects will be the former Shaw Walker Furniture Company, which is located at 965 West Western Avenue; 920 & 930 Washington Avenue. The 11-acre site will be turned into 552 units of new condos and apartments, a parking ramp, and more than 17,000 square feet of a new commercial space.

Currently, the site is contaminated with metals, petroleum compounds, solvents, and cyanide. According to the City of Muskegon, 85% of the buildings on the property are vacant or blighted, have asbestos and lead paint, and are considered a public safety hazard. The $1 million loan from EGLE will be used for further investigations, the installation of vapor mitigation systems, abatement of asbestos and lead paint, and the removal of wood block flooring. The work paid for by the loan is expected to be completed in spring 2025.

One of the other projects will be Harbor 31, which is located at Viridian Drive & Terrace Street. The $1 million loan from EGLE will be used to help clear the way for new housing, a hotel, marina, boardwalk, and commercial space on Lake Muskegon.

From the early 1900s until 1991, Continental Motors and Teledyne built engines on the site. In 2021, a $2.3 million state appropriation paid for the removal of contaminated soil and wetlands mitigation. The loan from EGLE will be used for further site assessments and the installation of a vapor mitigation system. The projected is expected to be completed in 2029.

