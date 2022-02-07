Mercy Health workers vote to approve a picket

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Mercy Health workers have announced they overwhelmingly voted in favor to authorize a picket.

It comes after weeks of failed negotiations between the union representing the workers and Trinity Health, the company that owns Mercy Health Muskegon.

Employees started to vote on a possible strike last Tuesday after the two parties failed to meet the deadline for a new labor contract. Some of the workers’ demands include better pay, retention bonuses and safe staffing levels.

For weeks now, workers have said that throughout the pandemic they've been short-staffed, adding more stress on the workers that do remain. They say nurses are seeing double the patients they usually would and that it has been a struggle getting adequate equipment and PPE.

Members say what happens next will depend on how negotiations progress this week.

