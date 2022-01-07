Mercy Campus hospital in Muskegon has set up an outdoor tent due to high patient volumes

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Mercy Campus hospital has set up an outdoor, climate-controlled tent next to their Emergency Department. The tent was set up to address high patient volumes and is nurse-staffed.

The hospital urges individuals to seek appropriate care by knowing when to call their primary care physician, when to visit Urgent Care and when to come to the Emergency Department. This guide explains the difference.

Currently, the Emergency Department is not permitting visitors.

If seeking a COVID-19 test, use this search tool to find a testing center near you.

Mercy Health in Muskegon is also receiving help from a federal team of doctors and nurses to supplement its own struggling staff.

