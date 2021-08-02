MDHHS: 16 cases of COVID-19 connected to Muskegon Bike Time

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is investigating cases of COVID-19 connected to the Muskegon Bike Time event.

According to MDHHS, at least 16 cases of COVID-19 have been identified among this year’s attendees and their contacts including people who were at the event while they were infectious.

The four-day motorcycle event took place back on July 15-18.

MDHHS is encouraging those who attended Muskegon Bike Time to get tested for COVID-19, including fully vaccinated individuals.

RELATED: At least 10 cases of COVID-19 linked to Ionia Free Fair

The CDC recommends fully vaccinated individuals who have been around someone who has COVID-19 should get tested 3 to 5 days after exposure, even if they don’t have symptoms.

“We continue to see outbreaks of COVID-19 in Michigan, including outbreaks involving the more transmissible Delta variant,” said. Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “Attendees at Bike Time may have been exposed and are urged to get tested based on CDC’s latest guidelines. Our best protection against the virus is the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. I urge all eligible Michiganders to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Symptoms of the coronavirus usually appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and may include: fever, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, congestion or runny nose, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

