MCC to hold grand opening of Consumers Energy STEM Lab May 5

Muskegon Community College
Posted at 2:48 PM, Apr 26, 2022
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A grand opening ceremony will be held for the Consumers Energy STEM Lab next week.

Muskegon Community College (MCC) says the event will be held Thursday, May 5 at 2 p.m. at 388 West Clay Ave.

We’re told Consumers Energy awarded MCC with the People Award grant in January, valued at $238,200 toward the STEM Lab’s establishment.

“Muskegon Community College hopes to attract more than 2,000 students annually to the Consumers Energy STEM Lab and the Lakeshore Fab Lab,” says MCC Associate Dean Cyndi Langlois. “We will connect K-12 education to educational and career pathways in the STEM fields, especially applied technology and manufacturing.”

MCC says the People Award supports nonprofits that offer economic aid toward essential needs, education and preparing individuals for the workforce.

