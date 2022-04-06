MCC narrows presidential search to three finalists

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Community College has narrowed down three people to replace their former president.

Names and details about the three candidates can be found below:

According to MCC Gold Hill Associates was hired to conduct the search and yielded 49 candidates. MCC in tandem with Gold Hill Associates narrowed the 49 candidates to 21, then from 21 to 8, and finally 8 to 3.

“This is one of the most diverse pools of presidential candidates that I have ever seen,” said Dr. Preston Pulliams, the Gold Hill Associates president.

From April 13 to April 19, 2022, each of the three candidates will be on campus for a full day of interviews, tours, and meetings. Additionally, the finalists will meet with students, staff, faculty, board members, and college leadership with an open public presentation at 5 p.m. in the Stevenson Center room 1300.

A final decision is for the position is expected in May.