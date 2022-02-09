MCC faculty member wins prestigious Meijer Gardens art award

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Lee Ann Frame of Muskegon Community College (MCC) has won the $5,000 prize in the Ray and Nancy Loeschner Art Competition.

MCC says Frame was awarded the prestigious honor in the 2D category for her piece named “Spring.” The artwork will become a permanent feature in the Meijer Gardens collection.

“Being an artist working at home in your studio alone, you create a lot of work in the hopes that it will be appreciated by someone and seen by someone,” says Frame. “To have it recognized with this prestigious award is really confirming that I am doing what I should be doing. I am hoping that it opens up some doors for me and keeps printmaking in the eyes of the public.”

We’re told Frame’s artwork has appeared in numerous local and national competitions, as well as various exhibits such as the Boston Printmakers Members Exhibition.

