Man with Alzeheimer's missing out of Fruitport, car GPS pinged in Indiana

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Relatives and police are looking for a man with Alzeheimer's who is missing from his Fruitport home. On Wednesday morning his vehicle was pinged by GPS in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

George Frederick, 77, was last seen at his home around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, November 18, according to family. He is currently battling Alzeheimer's.

When police pinged his vehicle via GPS on November 19, it appeared in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Relatives say Frederick did not have enough gas or money to make it to Fort Wayne.

If you spot Frederick, or his Red Jeep Cherokee with a Vietnam support license plate of 9JSG8, you are asked to contact Fruitport Township Police Department at (231) 865-8477.

