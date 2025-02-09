Man sets fire to house after shooting a woman, police say

EGELSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Muskegon County man allegedly set fire to a house on Saturday night after shooting a woman, police say.

Shortly after 8:00pm, Michigan State Police and the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of shots fired from a home on South Sullivan Road in Egelston Township.

Upon arriving to the scene, police say the suspect "confronted" them before setting a fire inside the house.

Deputies from the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office also say the suspect "barricaded" himself inside the residence with two children inside.

Police then entered the house, arresting the suspect and putting out the fire.

The two children were not hurt while the shooting victim, a woman whose condition is not currently known, was taken to a nearby hospital.

There is no threat to the community, MSP says.

Muskegon Township Police, City of Muskegon Police, Fruitport Township Police, and the Egelston Fire Department also responded to the incident.

The investigation has been handed over to Michigan State Police.

